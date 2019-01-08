Peterborough thief jailed after leaving blood at the scene of Carphone Warehouse raid

A burglar who broke into a Peterborough shop and stole mobile phones worth £2,500 was caught after he was traced from a blood stain.

Wayne Mckie, 40, of Barnstock, Bretton, in Peterborough, broke into Carphone Warehouse, in Bretton, in the early hours of October 18.

JAILED: Wayne Mckie

Police were notified of the break-in at around 3.40am. Officers found the front window to the store had been smashed, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

Extensive damage could be seen through an internal door which had been forced open.

There were holes in the walls and the further internal doors. Forensic officers identified a blood stain on the internal door, which was linked to Mckie through DNA, and he was arrested.

Investigations revealed a total of 10 phones were stolen from the store.

In interview, Mckie stated he couldn’t remember committing the burglary, however, when officers told him about the blood stain he admitted carrying out the crime.

He told officers he’d gained entry to the shop by smashing a window at the front of the building with a hammer, making a hole large enough for him to climb through.

Mckie claimed he gave the phones to another man to sell, who sold them for £200 and kept £20 for himself.

He admitted that he’d gone out that night intending to commit crime. He told officers he was previously a drug user, but had not used drugs for nine months and didn’t commit the crime to fund a drug or alcohol addiction.

Mckie previously pleaded guilty to burglary and at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday, Monday January 7, he was handed 18 months in prison. This was added to a four-month prison sentence he is currently serving for previous offences of theft, assault and criminal damage.

PC Tessa Munro said: “We know the devastating impact burglaries can have on local businesses and victims.

“That is exactly why it is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“This sentence shows the tough stance the criminal justice system takes on burglary and will hopefully deter others from doing the same.”