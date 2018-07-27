Peterborough thief jailed after break in shared on Facebook

A Peterborough thief who was caught after a video was posted on Facebook has been jailed.

Homeless Christopher Pycroft (35) was spotted smashing the window of a car in Pinetree Close, Dogsthorpe on Tuesday (July 24).

He got away with a handbag, cycling away from the scene, but he had been caught on video, with the video posted on social media.

Today (Friday) he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to theft, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and breaching a suspended sentence.

He also asked magistrates to take one further count of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to be taken into consideration.

Philip Botterill, prosecuting, told the court the first count happened on July 13 at Tesco in Chadburn, where he was already banned from entering.

A member of staff asked him to leave - which Pycroft responded to by swearing, before saying: "Next time I see you I'll smash your face in."

He also was abusive to staff at the Spar in Welland Road on July 20.

Rebecca Keogh, defending, said Pycroft accepted custody was inevitable. She said he had been homeless since being released from prison in January, and was dealing with a drink and drugs problem.

Pycroft was jailed for a total of 14 weeks, and ordered to pay £125 compensation to the owner of the car he broke into.