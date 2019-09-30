Peterborough teens in court after police officer injured in city centre assault

Two Peterborough teenagers have appeared in court after a police officer was assaulted in the city centre last Thursday.

The 15 and 16-year-old boys were arrested in Cattle Market Road at around 8pm, with the officer taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

He has now received treatment and returned to duty.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent while the 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been charged with wounding with intent, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of criminal property and drugs offences.

Both appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and have been bailed until their next appearance at Huntingdon Youth Court on October 23.

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.