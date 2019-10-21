Peterborough teenagers left bloodied after being assaulted by gang of youths

A pair of teenage lads were left covered in blood following a savage assault at a Peterborough underpass last night.

The two 17 year old boys were walking through the underpass near Clarence Road and Taverners Road at about 9.30pm last night (Sunday) when they were attacked by the gang of youths.

Taverners Road underpass

One lad needed a wound on the side of his head gluing together, while the other suffered a blood clot on his eye, and his eyelid was torn in two, needing stitches.

James, who suffered the eye injury, said: “We were walking into town because my mate was going to work.

“We went through the underpass, and there was a group of Asian kids. They stopped us - I can’t remember what they said, but in the corner of my eye I saw my mate being punched in the face.

“I got punched, and tried to run, but I was pushed against the wall.

“I ended up on the floor, getting punched and kicked in the face.

“I just covered my face.

“Then another guy - I think he was from the group but I don’t know, as I was covering my face - picked me up and dragged me away. I waited for my mate and then we legged it to the McDonalds near by.”

The teenagers were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment, and they were not discharged until 5am. James had to return to hospital for more treatment to his eye this afternoon/

He said; “My eye is very messed up, my eye lid is split in two. The right side of my face is very swollen. My friend is very bruised and he also cut his hip.

“The whole thing was very quick - it didn’t feel like it lasted a minute.

“We very rarely walk that way, and we won’t be going that way in the future.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Just after 10pm on October 20 officers on patrol in the Clarence Road area of Millfield, Peterborough were flagged down by two men who claimed they had just been assaulted.

“The two men reported that they were walking through the underpass near Clarence Road and Taverners Road when they were approached and assaulted by a larger group of men.

“The group of men left the scene and remain outstanding. The two victims were left with minor injuries and were taken to hospital - but have since been discharged this morning.”

The police spokesman confirmed the gang of men were described as being Asian.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference number 35/75332/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”