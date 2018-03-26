Peterborough teenagers charged with conspiracy to kidnap

Two Peterborough teenagers have been charged with conspiracy to kidnap and will appear in court today, Monday March 26.

Hamilton Araujo De Jesus, 19, of Russell Street in Peterborough was charged with conspiring to kidnap. He was released under investigation for possession of Class A with intent to supply.

A 17-year-old man from Peterborough was also charged with conspiring to kidnap and released under investigation for possession of Class A with intent to supply.

Both will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today.