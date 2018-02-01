Peterborough teenager issued football banning order for running onto the pitch during England World Cup qualifier

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been issued a football banning order after he ran onto the pitch at an England World Cup qualifying match in Malta last year.

On Friday, September 1, during the second-half of the match, the youth was seen to climb over the security fencing around the stadium and run onto the pitch, evading two security guards.

He then continued to run across the pitch, stopping to speak with two England players before one of them directed him off the pitch.

The teenager was eventually detained by security staff before being arrested by local police and remanded in custody to appear in court the following day, charged with trespassing beyond a fence or barrier surrounding the pitch and entering the field of play.

He was given a one-year conditional discharge and a one-year ban from all sport grounds in Malta, and a fine of €200.

Following his return from Malta, it was established there was a pre-meditated plan to carry out the pitch invasion after he took to Twitter to boast of his plan.

He was summonsed to Huntingdon Youth Court yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 31) and issued a three-year football banning order, prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time.

He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

PC Mark Wood, dedicated football officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “He showed complete disregard for the issue that he caused and the consequences of his actions.

“The use of social media in this way should be discouraged – it is important that others do not follow his example and understand the consequences of such actions.

“The court issuing this order sends a very strong message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”