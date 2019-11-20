Peterborough teenager has knife pulled on him in city underpass

A young teenager has a knife pulled on him as he cycled through an underpass.

The incident happened at about 4.20pm on Monday, November 18 at an underpass in Paston Ridings, Peterborough.

The teenager, who is aged under 18, told police the knifeman did not make any verbal threats in the incident.

Cambridgeshire police were called, but could not find anyone matching the description of the man.

The knifeman was described as being dressed all in black, with his face covered - possibly with a ski-mask.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 35/82630/19