Peterborough teenager charged with stabbing cyclist in Bretton

A teenager has been charged with stabbing a cyclist in Bretton.

The incident on April 24 in broad daylight left the victim in Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Court news

The stabbing was reported by police to be in Kirkmeadow but is now said to have been in Essendyke.

Police have now revealed that Jordan Roberts (18) of Greenham, Bretton, Peterborough, was charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on April 27 where the case was adjourned. His next appearance is scheduled for Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (May 24).

A 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. They have been re-bailed until June 26.