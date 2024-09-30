Peterborough teenager arrested on suspicion of rape following alleged assault in Queensgate car park
An 18-year-old man from Peterborough remains in custody following arrest
Police have made an arrest after it was alleged a 14-year-old girl was assaulted in a Queensgate car park.
Cambridgeshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Peterborough had been arrested on suspicion of rape. The police spokesperson said the man remains in custody.
Officers launched the investigation after allegations that a 14-year-old girl was attacked at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, 21 August, in the red car park of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough.
A 17-year-old boy, from Peterborough, has also been arrested and released on bail in connection with the attack.