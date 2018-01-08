Peterborough teenager appears in court charged with attempted murder after park stabbing

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been remanded after appearing in court to face a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing of a teenage boy in a city park.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday), where he did not enter a plea to the charge.

He is alleged to have been involved in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at the recreation ground in Fulbridge Road on December 28.

The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The 16-year-old youth, who spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the hearing, was remanded into custody by deputy district judge Nick Wattam. He will next appear at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday (January 10).

A 17-year-old youth appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court last week charged with attempted murder in relation to the same incident.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on February 1.

The 15-year-old boy has now been released from hospital.