Peterborough teenage boy known for anti-social and violent behaviour given court order

The southern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) successfully applied for a Community Behaviour Order (CBO) against 17-year-old Alex Driscoll, of Blackmead, Orton Malborne, in court last week.

The order, which will be reviewed when he turns 18 in January 2023, prohibits him from being in a group of more than four people, unless with a family member or professionals.

PC Brady Slack, from Peterborough’s southern NPT, said: “Despite being only 17 years old, Driscoll has demonstrated increasingly concerning behaviour, even with interventions at an early stage through police and youth offending services.

Alex Driscoll EMN-220128-100620005

“What started as relatively minor offences of anti-social behaviour has then progressed to more violent behaviour. He continually goes against advice from teachers, police officers and other agencies to cause problems within the local community and involve himself in crime.

“By putting a CBO in place, we not only hope to prevent incidents within the community, but also help to support Driscoll and give him the opportunity to change his lifestyle and put a stop to his offending.

“I would urge anyone who sees him breaching the court order to contact us.”