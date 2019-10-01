Peterborough teen viewed indecent images of four-year-old

A man from Peterborough who viewed indecent images of children as young as four has been sentenced.

Marcus Peacher-Lumley (19) was linked to an Internet Protocol (IP) address that was suspected of uploading 14 indecent images of children to the internet between 2014 and 2016.

Officers visited his home in Richmond Avenue, Walton, in August last year and reviewed his current mobile phone. On looking at the image gallery, they discovered an indecent video of a 10-year-old child.

Officers later reviewed Peacher-Lumley’s digital devices and discovered he had viewed indecent images on his mobile phone, one of which was the most severe - Category A.

Peacher-Lumley pleaded guilty to making indecent images of a child.

He was given a community order, told to carry out unpaid work and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.

DC Neal Holdsworth, who investigated, said: “The force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team routinely investigates intelligence where the internet is used to access indecent images or where children are at risk. Peacher-Lumley will now be monitored by Probation and police while subject of a SHPO.