Peterborough teen threw away knife and drugs while running from police

A teenager desperately threw away a knife and drugs while running from police officers in Peterborough.

Officers attempted to detain Lukas Mauricas, 18, on suspicion of bike theft on 29 March this year.

But he ran and a chase ensued in the Westgate area of Queensgate. The officer saw him throw a knife to the ground and discard a bag under a vehicle.

Mauricas, of Manton, Bretton, was caught and arrested a short while later. The knife and bag, which contained two smaller bags of cannabis, were recovered.

Mauricas pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and possession of class B drugs and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to 20 weeks in a young offenders institute, suspended for 12 months, and 140 hours of unpaid work.

PC Jim Huddlestone said: “Although Mauricas admitted what he did at the earliest opportunity and that he claimed to be carrying the weapon in self-defence, as we have seen time and time again this can have very serious consequences.”

If you know someone who carries a knife or other offensive weapon, report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Always call 999 in an emergency.