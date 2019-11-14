Peterborough teen had knife in city centre

A teenager has been given a suspended sentence after being caught with a knife in Peterborough.

Carlos Gregorio, of Coltsfoot Drive, Woodston, was seen outside Asda, in Rivergate, with a knife on 5 September.

A member of the public called police at around 3pm, telling officers a man had a knife and giving a description of Gregorio, 18, and the clothes he was wearing.

Gregorio was then seen to get into a black Vauxhall Corsa and leave the scene.

Officers traced the address linked to the car and as they made their way to the house, spotted Gregorio in the vehicle.

Police stopped the car and searched the teenager. They asked him if he had a knife, to which he replied “yes, it’s in there” and pointed towards the pocket of his jogging bottoms.

Officers found the weapon and arrested Gregorio for possessing a knife in a public place.

A small amount of cannabis was also found in the vehicle and Gregorio was given a conditional caution in relation to this.

In police interview, Gregorio claimed he had the weapon for his own protection after being “started on” by a group of men who also had knives.

He told officers he had no intention of using the knife and acknowledged that carrying it was against the law.

PC Kris Mueller, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public and this includes Gregorio’s claim that he had a knife with him for his own protection.

“Tackling serious street-based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible.”

Gregorio admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place in a previous hearing. He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (12 November) where he was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapons in public is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

