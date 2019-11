A teenager from Peterborough was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Bridge Street last Thursday and has now been bailed until December 10.

Police news

Cambridgeshire police said it was also called at 8.22pm the night before with reports a man had threatened a group of people with what is believed to be an imitation firearm in Normanton Road, Welland.

Officers attended the scene but the man was not located.