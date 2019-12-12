Peterborough taxi marshall scheme will keep Christmas revellers safe

Revellers will be able to get home safely over the festive period thanks to the taxi marshal scheme in Peterborough city centre.

Peterborough City Council have successfully implemented a marshal initiative with marshals operating over weekends, much like the scheme run in previous years.

During the busy festive period, marshals will be operating every Friday and Saturday night, up to and including Saturday, 28 December and they will also be operating on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday 31 December).

Two Security Industry Authority (SIA) registered marshals will operate on the city’s Broadway taxi rank, working to prevent alcohol fuelled anti-social behaviour and ensure passengers can access taxis quickly and get home safely. They will also work to prevent private hire vehicles from touting.

The marshals carry body worn cameras and radios which will give them access to CCTV and the police.

PC Grahame Robinson, licensing officer for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “This scheme has been put in place to ensure the safe and effective dispersal of revellers after visiting Peterborough city centre in the evenings.

“The lead up to Christmas is generally a busy time when there are more people out enjoying themselves and then looking for a way home. With the support of the marshals we can give a strong visual presence, safely disperse people and keep an eye out for any vulnerability.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities for Peterborough City Council, said: “The safety of the public is our utmost priority and the marshals provide a valuable service, particularly at busy times, such as the Christmas period and New Year’s Eve.

“The Safer Peterborough Partnership is determined to crack down on alcohol related anti-social behaviour and violence and we hope the scheme will help to reassure people that they will be able to find a taxi safely after they have enjoyed their evening out.”