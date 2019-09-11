Peterborough taxi driver keeps driving licence and job despite racking up 12 points on licence

A Peterborough taxi driver caught speeding has kept his job - despite racking up 12 points on his licence.

Mohammad Irfan (57) was caught driving at 70mph on the northbound carriageway of Bourges Boulevard at 4.45am on December 30 last year. The stretch of road he was caught on had a 40mph limit.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to speeding, and had six points on his licence - meaning he had at least 12 points.

Reaching 12 points normally means a driver faces a disqualification.

However, he avoided a ban after the court found a disqualification would cause ‘exceptional hardship.’

Irfan, of Nursery Close, Peterborouugh said his health issues - including diabetes, hepatitis and heart disease - would mean he would be unable to seek alternative employment - and if he was disqualified he could not continue with his taxi driver job. He said this would cause financial hardship, and he also had four young, dependant, children.

Along with the six points on his licence, Irfan was fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £100.