Peterborough tattoo artist has thousands of pounds of belongings stolen after flat ransacked

A tattoo artist had his flat ransacked with thousands of pounds of belongings stolen.

Matthew Chapman (32) was away earlier this week when thieves entered his flat in London Road, Fletton, and cleared out his belongings.

Matthew is in the process of reopening his tattoo and body piercing studio ‘Freakz’, but all his equipment was stolen, as well as his TV and DVD player, speakers, jewellery box and bank card.

The incident is believed to have occurred late on Wednesday evening, with Matthew being told by a neighbour that youths were seen trying different doorbells.

The break-in may mean he has to delay the reopening of his business.

Matthew said: “I walked in on Thursday and it was just upside down. I phoned the police and they came out fairly quickly. Forensics were here yesterday.

“I don’t feel safe living there now.

“I’m hoping to reopen my shop in the next few weeks but that may be pushed back.”

Police said no arrests have been made, but that their investigation is ongoing.

Matthew said he had also heard there had been a number of break-ins on the same evening in the Woodston area.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said there was one other burglary reported in the area, which was in Palmerston Road, Woodston, on Thursday.

The victim went downstairs in her home to find the front door open and three iPads, an iPhone and a HP laptop missing.