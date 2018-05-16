Peterborough street evacuated after grenade, grenade launcher and pistol found

A Peterborough street was evacuated after a grenade, grenade launcher and a pistol were found in a home.

Residents in Rangefield, Orton Brimbles, were told to leave their homes at 2.30pm on Monday following the dramatic discovery.

Bomb scare at Rangefield, Orton Brimbles EMN-180514-232004009

PHOTO GALLERY of the bomb squad in action at Rangefield

The street was cordoned off for much of the afternoon as bomb disposal experts, police, fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Five police cars, three incident response units from the East of England Ambulance Service and other emergency vehicles were all on scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said a hand grenade which had been drilled out and a firing pistol - both of which were non-viable - a replica grenade launcher and an empty magazine were all found by a care worker in the home.

Veteran Jim Sexton, who lives in Rangefield

Shocked and inquisitive residents - including a large number of school children - spilled out onto grassy areas outside the street to watch the emergency services at work.

For one elderly resident, it brought back memories of the Second World War. Jim Sexton (95) said: “I work with Deaf Blind, and had been with them at a forum. I came home and got stopped on the street.

“It was a bit of a shock - nothing like this has happened here before.

“I was in the Second World War and also lived in London during the Blitz.

“It is the first time anything like this has happened since then. It brought a few memories back of the blitz.

“Everyone has been so kind, and offered help while I have been waiting.”

David Barnes, who also lives on Rangefield added: “I came round the corner and saw all of the emergency services and wondered what the hell was going on. “All we were told was it was some sort of explosive device.

“We get the odd ambulance and fire engine round here, but nothing like this. It is quite amazing.”

A spokesman for the 5131 Squadron, the bomb disposal team at RAF Wittering, said: “The conventional munitions disposal vehicle was at the scene, but we were there to assist and advise local emergency services.”