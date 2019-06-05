Peterborough store has safe stolen in overnight burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, June 5).

At about 2am four men in masks broke into Budgens in Sugar Way. They stole a safe and left the area in a black Audi A4.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

Detective Inspector Tom Rowe said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night.

“Unusually it is believed the rear number plate of the Audi was on upside down. If you believe you saw this vehicle in the Peterborough area please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 24 of June 5 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.