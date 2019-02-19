Peterborough stab victim ‘refuses to engage’ with police as officers hunt attacker

Police are unable to release a description of a knifeman who stabbed a man in a Peterborough street - because the victim is refusing to co-operate with the police investigation.

The stabbing took place near Central Park in Peterborough on Thursday, February 14.

The scene of the incident

Emergency services were called to Princes Gate near the park at 3.55pm. A large police cordon was set up around the area as police hunted the attacker - but no-one was arrested.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but today Cambridgeshire police said he had since been discharged and had not suffered serious injuries.

The spokesman said no description was available of the attacker, and said: “The victim is refusing to engage with us so enquiries are still ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.