Peterborough Sports FC hit by another break in - just months after they were left devastated by burglary

Latest burglary happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched after a Peterborough football club was hit by crooks – just a few months after burglars caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to their club house.

In November, Peterborough Sports FC – who play in the the National League North – two steps below the Football League – were left reeling after Jack Hilton caused £10,000 worth of damage during a series of break-ins at their Lincoln Road club house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilton (22) of New Road, Peterborough, was caught on CCTV and was given a nine month prison sentence after admitting six counts of non-dwelling burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses

But now the club has been hit again by a burglar – and police are appealing for witnesses in a bid to identify those responsible for the latest break in.

A spokesperson for the club said the culprit(s) had caused damage to the shutters and windows at the club house, and had also stolen stock from the food court, and a bike belonging to a member of staff.

There was also damage to the roof of the building.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of a business burglary at the Peterborough Sports Football Club in Peterborough between 12.40am and 1am on Saturday 1 February. No arrests have been made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the burglaries in November, club chairman Tim Woodward described the crimes as ‘soul destroying’ and said: “It is just soul destroying. It is very upsetting. We are a club that – it's a struggle to survive at this level of football, the costs are horrific, it doesn't make any money, it loses money week on week. We need to get more people into this ground – but it is a fantastic little club.

"We can't afford that £10,000 pound episode, which is the true cost. It's hard enough as it is.

“We need support. Things like this brings everybody together. It is not the kind of bonding and team building we want, but we really, really appreciate what everyone does for the club.”

Anyone with any information about the latest break in should contact Cambridgeshire Police online, or by calling 101.