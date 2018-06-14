Peterborough spitters fined at court

A dozen people who spat at the floor in Peterborough city centre have been fined at court.

The 12 residents - 10 of whom are from Peterborough - were all fined at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this week.

Only one of the 12 pleaded guilty to the offence, with the Magistrates finding the others guilty in their absence.

Two of the 12 were also convicted of littering.

The offences are a breach of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in the city, which prohibits anti-social behavior.

People caught are given the chance to pay a fixed penalty notice - but those convicted in court chose not to - and face a bigger penalty as a result.

The nine who were were convicted of one count of breaching the PSPO were each fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge of £30. They were:

1 Aihsan Ahmed, of Wilton Drive, Peterborough

2 Jose Conte, of Riseholme, Peterborough

3 Robert Gorol, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

4 Hassan Ibehem, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

5 Peter Lee, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry

6 Cristian Maidan, of Crabtree, Peterborough

7 Alexandru Strainu, of Burner Road, Peterborough

8 Kestutis Zablutiskis, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough`

9 Paula Ion, of Darwin Road, Ipswich

Andrea Munteen, of Honeyhill, Peterborough pleaded guilty to the charge by post. Munteen was fined £77, and ordered to pay costs £180, victim surcharge £30

Shakeel Khan, of Brownlow Road, Peterborough was convicted of both (littering and spitting, and was given a fine of £330 and ordered to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Imrich Macurak, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough was fined £220 for spitting and a total of £330 for two littering offences, as well as the costs of £180 and victim surcharge of £30.