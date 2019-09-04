Peterborough shopkeeper fined for selling thousands of illegal cigarettes

A Peterborough shopkeeper caught selling thousands of illegal and dangerous cigarettes has been fined.

Mahmoud Akhbary (50) was caught selling the goods at the Bakhtar Groceries store in Elmfield Road in Peterborough.

Trading Standards Officers seized fake Richmond cigarettes and Amber Leaf tobacco, and thousands of other dangerous cigarettes.

In total, 17,040 cigarettes and 1,650g of hand rolling tobacco was confiscated.

Today Akhbary, of Park Lane, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) where he pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

He was fined £600, and ordered to pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £60.

He had pleaded guilty to: Two counts of Producing / supplying a tobacco product with unit pack / container not carrying combined health warning

Two counts of Offering / exposing for sale goods bearing a false trade mark

Four counts of Distributor exposing / possess for offer / agree to supply / suppling a dangerous product

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: “We take the sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco very seriously.

“I hope this latest successful prosecution will act as a warning to other traders selling counterfeit goods in our city that we will do everything in our power to protect the safety and rights of our residents.”

To report an issue to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards team call 01733 747474 or email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk.