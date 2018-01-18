Peterborough shopkeeper fined for selling illegal cigarettes

A Peterborough shopkeeper who sold illegal cigarettes and tobacco has been fined £800.

Raheem Hotaki (41) of Cathwaite, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 17 January 2018). The offences related to incorrect labelling on the cigarette and tobacco packaging which did not conform to UK standards.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours community service and fined £800 after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit and illegal cigarettes and tobacco.

A total of 5,885 illegal cigarettes and 9,25kg of rolling tobacco were seized from Khan Superstore in Cromwell Road. The items were found in many hidden concealments at the premises on June 12 2017.

The court heard how Hotaki had then aggravated the first offence by restocking with a further seizure of 980 cigarettes and 350g of rolling tobacco made by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards team at the premises on September 28 2017.

At the court hearing, Hotaki was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Karen Woods, trading standards officer for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards, said: “We take the sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco very seriously.

“I hope this latest successful prosecution will act as a warning to other traders selling counterfeit goods in our city that we will do everything in our power to protect the safety and rights of our residents.”

To report an issue to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Trading Standards team call 01733 747474 or email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk