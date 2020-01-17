Peterborough shopkeeper fined after admitting selling ‘dangerous products’

A shopkeeper who sold dangerous cigarettes in his Peterborough store has been given a court bill of £2,000.

Karim Hassan (41) of Wake Road, Peterborough, was caught selling cigarettes which breached a number of regulations at the Europe Shop in Eastfield Road in November and December 2018, and January 2019.

The Europe Shop in Eastfield Road

On Wednesday he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to seven offences.

The offences included three counts of selling cigarettes which he knew, or should have presumed on the basis of the information in his possession and as a professional, was a dangerous product.’ The items classed as dangerous included cigarettes labelled as Marlboro Gold, PECT and Rothmans.

He also pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes (Mayfair, Marlboro Red and Marlboro Gold) which did not carry a British health warning, but the warning was in a foreign language, and one count of selling cigarettes inin packaging which bore a sign identical to, or which was likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark.

Karim was fined a total of £500, and ordered to pay costs of £1,500.