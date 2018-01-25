Peterborough shop has licence revoked for selling illegal cigarettes and alcohol

A Peterborough shop has had its licence to sell alcohol revoked following criminal activity at the premises.

The licensing sub-committee of Peterborough City Council made the decision to withdraw the premises licence for London Road Late Night Store, London Road, following an application to review the licence from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards gave evidence at the hearing that 560 illegal cigarettes were found by Cambridgeshire Police under the counter of the premises during an inspection on August 21 2017.

Then, on the September 28, a joint initiative by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, HMRC and Cambridgeshire Police was carried out to clamp down on the illicit tobacco and alcohol trade and a seizure of 2,200 cigarettes, 400g of hand rolling tobacco and 1,200 litres of Polish beer was made at the premises.

The sub-committee heard from the premise’s licence holder Azad Mohammed who denied any knowledge of the illicit items.

Mohammed stated that he was not always in the shop and other persons were selling the items without his knowledge. He accepted that he was responsible for the business but had failed to provide HMRC documentation to establish the duty liability of the alcohol and evidence of duty payment within a 30 day timescale.

The sub-committee concluded at the hearing on January 23 2018 that revocation of the licence was both necessary and proportionate in the circumstances.

Karen Woods, trading standards officer for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, said: “Such sales of illicit tobacco and cigarettes undermine legitimate shopkeepers, deprives HMRC of legitimate revenue and may pose a risk to the public.

“This licence revocation sends out a message to those operating illegally that Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards will use all available powers to stop such criminal activity.”

The store has 21 days to lodge an appeal against the decision.

If you have any concerns about illegal tobacco or alcohol please contact Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards team on 01733 747474 or email trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk.