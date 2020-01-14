Peterborough sex offender who breached notification requirements jailed

A registered sex offender breached his notification requirements after failing to tell police he had been released from prison.

Brenden Clarke (27) was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2009 for life, with one of the conditions being that on his release from prison he would notify the local authority within three days.

Crown court news

However, he was released from HMP Peterborough on October 31 and did not complete the necessary requirements within the specified timeframe.

Officers from the Public Protection Unit (PPU) arrested him on November 22 at his home in New Road, Woodston, Peterborough.

Clarke pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his notification requirements at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

DC Rob Hutchings said: “This was a clear breach of his notification requirements which are in place to protect children and also prevent him from re-offending.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare’s Law and Sarah’s Law.