Peterborough sex offender jailed for breaching order

A registered sex offender who deleted his internet history and breached a court order has been jailed.

Geoffrey Dixon, 58, was visited by officers from the Public Protection Unit (PPU) on 16 October after concerns from a member of the public about his behaviour.

During the visit to Dixon’s home officers discovered he had ordered a laptop and not notified the police - a direct breach of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Further investigation found he had also deleted messages on WhatsApp and was in possession of a bank card which he had not registered, another breach of his SOPO.

Dixon, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to breaching his SOPO and failing to comply with his notification requirements.

He was sentenced today (22 November) at Peterborough Crown Court to 16 months in prison.

DC Stuart Cooper said: “I’d like to thank the person who came forward to highlight their concerns about Dixon’s behaviour.

“These were blatant breaches and showed a complete disregard for the order placed on him by the courts.”