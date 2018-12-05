Peterborough sex offender jailed for breaching court order

A Peterborough sex offender breached the terms imposed on him by a court by forming a relationship with a mother and going on holiday with her and her children.

Alfie Fisher, 54, of Brynmore, Bretton, Peterborough, handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station on October 28 after finding out officers were trying to locate him.

JAILED: Alfie Fisher

He admitted having been in relationships with two women, both of whom had children, therefore breaching notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Fisher admitted he should have notified police of a relationship that began in January this year but said he wanted to live a normal life.

He also admitted going on holidays to Skegness and Devon in August, without notifying police, because he said everyone deserved a holiday.

The second of these holidays was with a family who were unaware of his background and requirements under the Act, despite know him for 10 years.

When asked why he had done this he said he liked Devon and did not want to risk not being allowed to go.

Fisher also breached the order by having bank cards without notifying police.

Fisher admitted four breaches of Sex Offenders Register requirements at a previous hearing.

On Monday, December 3, he was jailed for 12 months at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Jim Howard said: “Fisher was well aware of what he was required to do as a consequence of being on the Sex Offenders Register but chose to ignore it so he could do as he pleased.

“The requirements are there to protect the public and breaching them is very serious. I hope this sentence will mean Fisher and other people on the register will think twice before flouting requirements in future.”