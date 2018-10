A Peterborough sex offender appeared in court today for breaching his bail conditions.

Simon Benton (47) of Twyford Gardens, Peterborough, was arrested by police in Skegness earlier this week using a false name. Today, Friday October 26, he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court for breaching his bail conditions. He will appear back at the same court next week to face to counts of failing to comply with notification requirements.