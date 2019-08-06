Peterborough sex offender admits further offences four days after being sentenced

A registered sex offender who was sentenced last week for breaching his notification requirements has been charged with further offences.

Aaron Batchelor (23) was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, on Thursday (August 1), after police discovered he had been allowing children to sleep at his him address in Wootton Avenue, Fletton.

Following media coverage of his sentencing police were contacted by a member of the public over the weekend, with new information coming to light.

It was revealed that Batchelor had been in contact with a boy via Facebook who he knew to be under the age of 18, was alone in the company of a nine-year-old child, had deleted messages on social media and had resided at a home with children – all of which were direct breaches of his order.

On Sunday night (August 4) Batchelor was charged with three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and one count of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Monday) and has been remanded to appear at crown court on a date to be confirmed.

DC Andy Harding said: “I would like to thank the individual who came forward to report this information. It is really important the public continue to inform us of any wrongdoing or concerns so we can protect children from people like Batchelor.”