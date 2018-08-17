Peterborough serial killer Joanne Dennehy found 'covered in blood' in failed suicide bid

Peterborough serial killer Joanne Dennehy has failed in a suicide bid in jail, it has been reported.

Dennehy, who killed three men in Peterborough before dumping their bodies in ditches in countryside around the city, is serving a whole life term at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey.

It has been reported in a number of national newspapers Dennehy (35) was found 'covered in blood with her throat slit' while 'her lover had cut her wrists' following an apparent suicide pact.

Reports suggest Dennehy was taken for medical attention - but when she returned to prison, she launched a second suicide bid - which also failed.

She is now back in the care of medics.

Dennehy killed Lucasz Slaboszewski, John Chapman and Kevin Lee in 2013.

Her killing spree started with Mr Slaboszewski on March 19, when she lured him to a flat for sex. She stabbed him in the heart.

After stabbing the 31-year-old to death, his body was put in a green wheelie bin where it was kept before it was discovered dumped on farmland at Thorney Dyke on 3 April.

Dennehy killed Chapman at the house they shared in Bifield, Orton Goldhay on March 29 - and was reported to be singing Britney Spears hit 'Oops I did It Again' following the brutal killing. His body was dumped in the same ditch in Thorney Dyke.

Later the same day father of two Kevin Lee was lured to the same flat as Mr Slaboszewski, again for sex, where he was stabbed. His body was left in a black sequin dress in a ditch in Newborough and found on March 30 by a dog walker.

She then went on the run with accomplice Gary Stretch, stabbing two other men in Hereford before being arrested.

Robin Bereza, (63) and John Rogers (65) both survived the attacks.

Dennehy was sentenced the following year, becoming one of only two women in the UK to be serving a whole life sentence.

Stretch and two other men were also jailed for their part in disposing of the bodies, and helping Dennehy.

Full coverage of the Dennehy case is available here