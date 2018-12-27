Peterborough Sainsbury’s store burgled twice over Christmas period

A Sainsbury’s store in Peterborough was burgled twice over the Christmas period.

Electrical items were stolen from the Oxney Road store on both occasions.

Sainsbury's in Oxney Road

The first break-in was between 8pm on Christmas Eve and 2.55am on Christmas Day, while police were informed of the second break-in at 12.56am on Boxing Day.

Scenes of crime officers attended the scene on both occasions and an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding either burglary should call police on 101 quoting 35/54656/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.