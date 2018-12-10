Peterborough's 'top man' who supplied cocaine to organised crime gang jailed for over 14 years

A man who was leading the supply of large quantities of cocaine to an organised crime group in Peterborough and laundered money has been jailed.

Neritan Kolludra, 42, supplied the drugs to seven individuals in the city who were convicted of drugs offences in 2016 and jailed for a total of 31 years.

JAILED: Neritan Kolludra

As part of the 2016 investigation, officers seized 3kg of cocaine and £100,000 in cash. Covert police work identified Kolludra as the man in charge of supplying the gang with cocaine.

When officers investigated the finances of Kolludra and his wife Ausra, 38, they discovered they had not declared £220,000 of income and therefore not paid the required £58,000 in tax. They had also claimed £89,000 in tax credits they were not entitled to over several years.

In October, Neritan and Ausra Kolludra, both of Fountains Place, Eye, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to money laundering on the first day of their trial at Peterborough Crown Court. Neritan continued to deny a charge of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, but was found guilty following an 11-day trial.

On Friday (7 December) Neritan was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to 14 years and four months in prison. Ausra was sentenced to a year and four months in prison, suspended for two years, for her part in the money laundering. Proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act have begun.

Detective Inspector Billy Bremner said: “Following many weeks of covert police work, Neritan Kolludra was identified as the person supplying significant quantities of high-purity cocaine to the gang that was distributed across Peterborough.

“When handing down the sentence, His Honour Judge Enright said Kolludra was the “top man” relating to the supply of cocaine in Peterborough and this is reflected in the sentence - the highest he was able to invoke.

“Drugs cause misery for our communities and it is vital we are doing all we can to bring dealers and suppliers before the courts.”