Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway reopens after ‘police incident’

The Fletton Parkway was closed both ways from the A1(M) J17 to Malborne Way this afternoon.

The road was closed at 5.35pm due to a “police incident,” according to Cambridgeshire police.

Road closed sign

However, the road had been reopened by 5.55pm.

No further information has been given.