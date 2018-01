A public surgery is taking place that gives residents the chance to question Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Jason Abelwhite will be available to book for 15 minute appointments at his next public surgery to discuss any issues the public may have.

The surgery will be held on the February 7 at March Police Station, Burrowmoor Road, March, PE15 9RB from 10am to noon.

To book an appointment, please email cambs-pcc@cambs.pnn.police.uk or phone 0300 333 3456.