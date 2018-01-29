Peterborough robbers threatened PCSO with screwdriver

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to trace two men after a PCSO was threatened with a screwdriver in Peterborough.

On Thursday, January 18 two men entered Tesco in the Chadburn Centre, Paston and stole items worth £63. After leaving the store, the men were followed by a PCSO who had been alerted by members of staff.

One of the men then threatened the PCSO with a screwdriver before running away. The men dropped the stolen items as they fled which were later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.