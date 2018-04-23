Peterborough robbers got away with gold after knife threats

Have your say

Police have released CCTV pictures after robbers got away with thousands of pounds of gold after threatening the owners with knives at a Peterborough home.

Four men broke into a house in Northfield Road, Millfield at about 10pm on Friday, April 13 and took £250 cash as well as Asian gold, which is believed to be worth thousands of pounds.

The men threatened the occupants with knives before making off in a white van.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CF0194030418 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.