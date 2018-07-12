Peterborough robbers armed with syringe flee with hundreds of pounds of cash

Have your say

Hooded robbers armed with a syringe got away with hundreds of pounds in cash after raiding a Peterborough bookmakers.

At 7.25pm on Friday, July 6, two men entered Coral bookmakers in the Westwood Centre with hoods pulled up.

Police are appealing for information about the robbery

One of the men held a syringe to the throat of a customer whilst the other demanded money from the cashier.

The pair fled on foot with more than £550 in cash.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham said: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured during this violent incident, although the staff and customers involved have been left understandably shaken.

“The two men pictured may have stood out as they were wearing hooded jumpers on a warm summer evening.”

Police are appealing for information about the robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/12633/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org