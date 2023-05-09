Peterborough robber who gave key evidence to bring murderer to justice gets sentence cut by half

A Peterborough robber who gave evidence which helped bring a murderer - who shot a drug delivery driver - to justice has been jailed.

Sentencing, the judge gave Christopher Pycroft, (40), a “50 per cent discount” on his sentence for the assistance given to the prosecution.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Pycroft has now turned to religion after he agreed to give crucial evidence against Lewis Hutchinson.

Christopher Pycroft (left) and Lewis Hutchinson (right)

Hutchinson had agreed to rob drugs courier, Mihai Dobre, in Crabtree, Paston, on the night of April 12 last year.

The pair had schemed to rob Mr Dobre – with the duo coming up with the plan – as they smoked crack cocaine and drank together.

But the initial plan went wrong when Hutchinson fired a shotgun.

The shot hit Mr Dobre in the head and he died at the scene.

Mihai Dobre

Pycroft was initially charged with murder but the charge against him was dropped.

He then took to the witness stand to give “key” evidence against Hutchinson.

Hutchinson admitted the manslaughter of Mr Dobre – saying he fired the shot accidentally.

However, he was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob at a trial earlier this year.

Sentence would have been 14 years

Today (May 9) Pycroft was jailed for five years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

He also asked for 14, unconnected low level acquisitive offences – including thefts to fund his drug habit – which had remained unsolved, until he made admissions, to be taken into consideration as he was sentenced.

Judge Sean Enright said had Pycroft not pleaded guilty, and given assistance to the prosecution, he would have been jailed for 14 years.

He said to the court: “There really wasn’t a case [against Lewis Hutchinson] without Pycroft [giving evidence.]

Pycroft has spent seven months in solitary confinement in prison for his own safety.

Robbery plan comes together during evening of drink and drugs

Peter Gare, prosecuting, told the court: “He [Pycroft] said in evidence that on the evening of April 12 last year he was at home in Crabtree in Peterborough.

"He was visited by Lewis Hutchinson, and they both drank alcohol and smoked crack cocaine together.”

Mr Gare said the initial plans for the robbery started when they ran out of drugs.

He said: “The plan was to rob a drug delivery driver at gun point. It was a gun Lewis Hutchinson said he could get.

"He left and returned a short while later with a shotgun – the gun has never been found.

"Pycroft used his phone to order the drugs from a county lines drugs operation.

"A little after midnight, the dealer, Mr Dobre, arrived in a car outside.

"Pycroft said the plan that he would go to the driver’s window and order the drugs, and Hutchinson would spring out and say ‘hand the drugs over.’

"But Hutchinson stayed at the rear of the car, and the driver went to drive off, possibly smelling a rat, and the firearm was discharged.

"Pycroft was adamant that the plan did not involve the discharge of a firearm.”

CCTV footage, taken from a camera in the street, of the moment the murder happened was shown to the jury.

He also said Pycroft had given him the weapon – in the moments before the fatal incident – but they did not believe his version of events.

Pycroft turns to religion after offending

The court was told that Pycroft has convictions for 153 offences – mainly low level thefts – and no history of robbery or offences involving a firearm.

Samantha Marsh, defending, told the court Pycroft had found religion while in prison, and would get baptised next week “to clean his skin from his offence.”

She said: “He is extremely ashamed to be before the court and ashamed that he allowed himself to become involved in this robbery. He is not a gentleman who involved himself in robbery.

"The fact he was present at the time when the death happened will forever pray on his consciousness.

“Part of his motivation to assist the crown was to ensure the perpetrator was brought to justice.”

Ms Marsh told the court Pycroft had fallen into drug use after being expelled from education aged 13, and received his first conviction aged 15.

She added: “He has been in solitary confinement since September for his own safety. He has had little interaction with anyone in prison.

"He has done everything in his power to put things right.”

Three others awaiting sentence

Judge Enright, sentencing said the murder had a significant impact on the community in the “small, densely populated close.”

From his starting point of 14 years, he reduced the sentence by half to take into account Pycroft giving evidence and by a further 25 per cent to take into account his guilty plea.

As he was led away to start his sentence, Pycroft, who wore a blue tracksuit for the hearing, said “thank you” to judge Enright.

Hutchinson (29) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough, is due to be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court later this month.

Two other co-defendants – Hutchinson’s grandmother, Diane Riley, 65, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, and his aunt, Jeanie Stewart, 45, of Waddington Way, Skegness, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in relation to help they gave Hutchinson to leave Peterborough.