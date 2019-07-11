Peterborough robber threatened to stab victim with needle

A Peterborough man who threatened his victim with a needle has been jailed for more than three years.

Daniel Cowlbeck, 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft, robbery and possession of a bladed object at Cambridge Crown Court and yesterday (July 10) was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

The court heard how Cowlbeck was known to his 23-year-old victim and on March 23 this year, approached him in Lincoln Road, Peterborough and asked for money before unzipping his bag and walking off with £10.

The following month on April 11, Cowlbeck threatened to stab the man with a needle at Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough unless he hand over his bag.

He proceeded to pull out a needle from his sock and threaten him again at which point the victim passed over the bag.

The victim called police and Cowlbeck was arrested shortly after. CCTV evidence showed him putting the bag inside his jacket.

Detective Constable Pete Wise said: “Cowlbeck’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions. He targeted a vulnerable adult on more than one occasion and it took a lot of courage for him to come forward.”

Cowlbeck received three years for robbery and three months for theft to be served consecutively and four months for possession of a bladed object to be served concurrently.