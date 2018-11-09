Peterborough robber jailed after using own phone to book taxi as getaway car

A robber who carried out a masked raid on a Peterborough post office was caught after using his own mobile phone to book a taxi as a getaway car.

Sami Bellahmer, of Fengate, Peterborough, targeted the Bluebell Post Office in the city on March 4 this year together with another man, who has not been identified.

CCTV of the raid

The two men entered the shop wearing balaclavas, one armed with a baseball bat.

Bellahmer, (20), and his accomplice demanded money from the till, but the shop worker resisted and they later fled on foot empty handed.

Shortly afterwards, a taxi driver received a booking from two men who arranged for him to be at Cedar Grove - a street near Bluebell Post Office. Peterborough Crown Court heard the taxi driver was robbed during the journey of £140 in coins and notes, before both men fled towards Dalby Court, Welland.

The breakthrough came when officers investigating the taxi driver robbery identified that the phone number used to book the taxi belonged to Bellahmer.

Following this, two warrants were carried out at addresses in Peterborough – one at a former address of Bellahmer and another at his partner’s.

During a search of Bellahmer’s recent address he was found in the kitchen and arrested.

A bag was also found at the same address containing gloves and a face covering, which Bellahmer was forensically linked to.

These were believed to be the same clothing items seen in the CCTV of the attempted robbery.

Bellahmer had previously pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery and at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (6 November) he was handed a total of seven years and five months in a young offender’s institution.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “This was a terrifying experience for the member of staff at the post office and they must be praised for their brave refusal to hand over any money.

“Robberies of local businesses and workers can have a huge impact on hard-working people in our communities and we will continue to do all we can to bring those responsible to justice.”