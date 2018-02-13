Peterborough robber jailed after being identified by 'courageous' former schoolmate he held at knifepoint and demanded money from

A Peterborough man has been jailed for robbery after being recognised by a shop worker he used to go to school with.

Jacob Simpkin, 24, went to a branch of Co-Op in Lawson Avenue, Peterborough, on Wednesday December 20 armed with a 30 centimetre knife.

At about 8pm Simpkin, of Appleyard, Peterborough, grabbed the woman by the neck from behind, held the knife to her throat and demanded to be taken to the safe.

The woman led him to the safe where a colleague opened it and following demands from Simpkin placed about £7,000 into a black sports bag.

The woman was then able to see Simpkin’s face and confronted him. He pleaded with her not to tell the police, but she refused and he fled the scene. He was arrested the following day.

Yesterday, Monday February 12, at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to four years in prison having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.

Detective Constable Stuart Cooper said: “This was a terrifying experience for the people in the shop; thankfully nobody was hurt.

“I’d like to thank the witness who recognised Simpkin for having the courage to come forward and report what she knew.”