Peterborough restaurant closed and fifth person arrested in rape investigation

A Peterborough restaraunt has been closed in connection with a rape investigation.

Babylon Restaurant and Shisha Lounge in Lincoln Road, was issued a temporary closure notice on Wednesday evening to close the premises for 48 hours under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154242009

The application was made in connection with an investigation into an allegation that two teenage girls were raped in Peterborough last weekend.

MORE: Peterborough 16-year-old boy and three men arrested on suspicion of raping teenage girls in city

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this week.

A fifth man, an 18-year-old, was arrested today on suspicion of rape. He is in police custody.

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154315009

This morning, an application was made to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for a full closure order of the restaraunt to be granted, which was successful and has been served on the premises by officers this afternoon.

The order states the premises will be closed for the next three months as there are ‘reasonable grounds for believing that in the past three months the premises were used for activities related to a specific child sex offence, or the premises are likely to be used for such activities.’

Superintendent Andy Gipp said: “Today’s closure has taken place as part of an ongoing investigation into serious sexual offences against two teenage girls over last weekend (11 and 12 January).

“Where we suspect such activity to have taken place, we will not tolerate it and will tackle it robustly in the community. We will continually investigate and identify such places and use this legislation to prevent further offences.”

Police incident at St Paul's Road, Peterborough EMN-200115-154326009

Police cordoned off a property in St Paul’s Road, Peterborough this week as part of the investigation.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

Two 18-year-old men, a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have all been arrested in connection with the investigation. All have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in February.

An 18-year-old man was arrested this morning and remains in police custody.