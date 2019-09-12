Peterborough residents urged to report flytipping as waste is cleared

Residents are being urged to report flytipping after a pile of rubbish was cleared from woods in Peterborough.

The waste, which included a mattress, toys and other items of household rubbish, was dumped in woods at Bringhurst in Orton.

Council staff have now removed the flytip.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “We are aware of recent fly-tips in the area, our teams cleared two incidents last week and will continue to monitor. In relation to this latest report, we will investigate and attempt to arrange a clean up.

“We would like to remind residents to report fly-tipping to us by calling 01733 747474 or online at www.peterborough/forms/report”