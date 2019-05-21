Peterborough residents urged to report dangerous driving in city

Residents are being urged to continue to report dangerous driving offences in the Ortons and Hamptons.

Cambridgeshire police said that in recent weeks there has been an increase in reports of young people riding mopeds dangerously in residential areas.

PC Steve Godfrey said: “We’re asking for the public’s help to identify who the offenders are. Thankfully no one has been hurt to date, but there have been a few near misses.

“Please try to give us as much information as possible about the offenders; time and place of the incident, visual descriptions, also names and addresses if you know who they are.”

The incidents have mainly been happening after school hours and weekends and offenders have been using various types of vehicles including mopeds and quad bikes.

Dangerous driving includes:

- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

- Driving with no insurance or without a licence

- Speeding or careless driving

- Driving an unroadworthy vehicle

- Driving whilst using a mobile device

Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.