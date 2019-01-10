Peterborough residents can question police chiefs at public meeting

Residents in Peterborough will be able to question the city’s police chiefs at a public meeting next week.

Cambridgeshire police chief constable Nick Dean and police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will meet the public at the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

People unable to attend the meeting will also be able to get involved through Cambridgeshire police’s social media platforms.

In a joint statement, the chiefs said: “We would like to offer you an opportunity to shape the future of policing in the county at a series of events taking place over the coming weeks.

“The pressures on forces have never been so complex, as we work hard to manage demand and deal with the challenges of modern day policing.

“In coming years Cambridgeshire, along with other forces, will strive to be as efficient and effective as possible while facing national, regional and local issues.

“There will continue to be a strong focus on providing the public with the best service possible and it is really important to us that the public have the opportunity to play an active role in policing in the county.

“Our focus is on making the most effective use of the resources we have and working closely with our partners. This will enable us to protect people, attack criminality and take every chance we have to prevent crime in the first place.

“Local officers will also attend the meetings to talk about the challenges of local policing. Following introductions from us both there will be an opportunity for questions from the public.”

To book a place at the meeting, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/your-chance-to-influence-policing-in-the-county-tickets-53721883600?aff=ebapi

Mr Ablewhite recently revealed plans to increase the police precept for council tax by £2 per month to increase the number of officers across the force by 50.

The proposal is currently out to consultation.