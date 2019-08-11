Peterborough resident calls speed cameras on road ‘before someone is killed’

A woman who saw a Mercedes flying towards her at her home has called for speed cameras to be put in place ‘before someone is killed.’

Ruth Hayden was looking out of her window at her home in New Cut, Thorney, at 11.45am on Monday when she saw the car flying through the air, narrowly missing a tree.

The driver and passenger escaped from the crash without serious injury, but Ruth said something needed to be done to prevent more serious crashes happening in the future.

She said: “I opened my curtains and saw a white object flying through the air.

“There was a horrific smash and a bang.

“The car only just missed a tree, but did hit two rocks, which then hit our garage, causing damage.”

Ruth said it was not the first time there had been an accident on the road.

She said: “There have been five accidents here since January.

“There was one about five weeks ago involving a BMW. We just heard a bang, and saw the car had gone through the hedge.

“Something needs to be done before someone gets killed. People are using the road like a race track.

“We want to see speed cameras here.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman confirmed there had only been minor injuries in the collision.

Cllr Nigel Simons, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward, urged residents with information about the crashes to get in touch. He said: “We are in contact with head of highways to try and resolve these issues.

“These incidents are a real concern to us, We would welcome any information from residents.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Road safety is of vital importance to the council and we take any concerns from residents extremely seriously.

“We are planning to undertake an authority-wide road safety review shortly and as part of this, we will consider where new road safety features may be needed.”