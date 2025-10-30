Peterborough ranked fourth worst area in the UK for fly tipping offences

Peterborough has been ranked the fourth worst area in the UK for fly tipping offences – beaten only by two London boroughs and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Newly-released data looks at the number of fly tipping incidents in the past year – taking into account an area’s population, and the value of fines handed out to those responsible.

With spooky season upon us, waste removal experts are also warning of the potential for piles of rubbish to be targeted by arsonists – with figures showing a 40% rise nationally in such cases on Halloween night.

To find out which communities should be the most concerned, garage clearance company Rainbow Rubbish Removals identified which UK areas are struggling most with fly tipping, ranking local authorities on the scale of their littering crisis.

A section of several fly tips left in a lay-by along the A47 in Peterborough.

Over the 12 month period between 2023 and 2024, when the latest data was collated, Peterborough had recorded 10,128 waste incidents – equating to 620 household and commercial waste incidents per 10,000 residents.

During the same period of time, Peterborough City Council handed out just £4,884 worth of fines for such offences.

By contrast, Manchester, which is ranked ninth worst in the UK, recorded 13,778 waste incidents and handed out more than £130,000 in fly tipping fines. While at the other end of the scale, Westminister, ranked third in the list, issued just £675 in fines despite recording 25,531 waste incidents – more than double that of Peterborough’s 10,128.

A spokesperson for Rainbow Rubbish Removals said: “Peterborough’s figures are lower than the London boroughs, with 620 waste incidents per 10,000 residents, but land-type incidents still reached 1,240 per 10,000. With fines of just £4,884, it’s clear the city is still struggling, showing that fly-tipping isn’t just a big-city problem.”

A fly-tip dumped on farmland near Peterborough. Photo by William Stevenson

Recent data obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Peterborough Telegraph also reveals the top 12 streets in the city most affected by fly-tipping.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are fully aware of fly-tipping levels locally and are actively working to tackle the issue. Several measures have been implemented across Peterborough and surrounding areas, including investing money in new cameras in hotspot locations and are working with communities to educate them about correct waste disposal. We have also set up a cross-party task and finish group to specifically look at fly-tipping and increased Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping offences to the maximum amount, as part of our budget.

"Earlier this year we organised a series of litter picks as part of the Great British Spring Clean and a Halloween litter pick is taking place this week.

“We previously ran an effective public awareness campaign aimed at educating residents about the environmental and legal consequences of fly-tipping and plan to continue these in future. As part of our most recent campaign, we updated our website section on fly-tipping which now contains helpful advice about using registered waste carriers and how businesses and landlords should dispose of waste. Our officers also regularly visit local schools to teach children about the importance of proper waste disposal.

Some of the fly-tipping which has been dumped on William Stevenson's farm near Peterborough.

“We need people’s help not only to report fly-tipping to us but also to encourage others not to do it. We would also like to remind people to always check that anybody they employ to remove waste on their behalf has a waste carrier licence.”